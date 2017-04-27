WHAS
Professional swimmers join the racing action this Derby season

Some of the world's top swimmers jump in the pool at the University of Louisville right smack dab in the middle of Derby season. Olympic swimmers and former Cardinals Kelsi Worrell and Joao De Lucca join GDL with UofL Swim Coach Arthur Albiero to talk abo

Some of the world's top swimmers jump in the pool at the University of Louisville right smack dab in the middle of Derby season. Olympic swimmers and former Cardinals Kelsi Worrell and Joao De Lucca join GDL with UofL Swim Coach Arthur Albiero to talk about the Derby Pro Swim Meet. The meet runs April 27 – 29, 2017 at the Ralph Wright Natatorium on the University of Louisville campus. A Drowning Prevention Clinic will held on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 3:45 at the Natatorium. Get ticket information and a full list of swimmers at DerbyProSwim.com.

 

