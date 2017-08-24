Prodigal Ministries helps gets you back in the game of life when struggling with addiction

Zeke Pike is a one-time Louisville Cardinal who lost the All-American dream in a story that's all too easy to relate to. Fortunately, Prodigal Ministries was a team that was there to help him, and they can be there to help you or your loved-ones too. Jennifer Parton, the group's executive director, joins GDL with Jeremy Grant, a former addict who had his life turned around with their help. Join Prodigal Ministries for their annual Christmas in September fundraiser on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at the Seelbach Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets are $175 per person. Details can be found at ProdigalKY.org, or by calling 502-222-2389.

