Primax / Compozit Home Systems provides your home protection from the elements, even at the State Fa

Angie Fenton joins George Jenkins and the folks with Primax / Compozit Home Systems at the 2017 Kentucky State Fair. For more information on their services, call them at 502-653-3705, or go to CHSwindows.com.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
Angie Fenton joins George Jenkins and the folks with Primax / Compozit Home Systems at the 2017 Kentucky State Fair.
Angie Fenton joins George Jenkins and the folks with Primax / Compozit Home Systems at the 2017 Kentucky State Fair. For more information on their services, call them at 502-653-3705, or go to CHSwindows.com.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs