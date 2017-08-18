WHAS
Close

Primax / Compozit Home Systems provides your home protection from the elements, even at the State Fa

Angie Fenton joins George Jenkins and the folks with Primax / Compozit Home Systems at the 2017 Kentucky State Fair.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:49 PM. EDT August 18, 2017

Angie Fenton joins George Jenkins and the folks with Primax / Compozit Home Systems at the 2017 Kentucky State Fair. For more information on their services, call them at 502-653-3705, or go to CHSwindows.com.


© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories