Pregnant women struggling with substance use can find care at Centerstone

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

It's no secret that the opioid epidemic is hitting Kentuckiana hard, especially in the lives of children and expectant mothers. Ginny Schrooten and Amanda Newton join the show discuss how the Pregnant and Parenting Services at Centerstone is helping address these issues. The Women's Renaissance Center is located at 231 Washington St. in Shelbyville, KY. Centerstone's Addiction Recovery Center is located at 600 S. Preston in Louisville, KY. You can find more information by phone at 502-583-3951 or on CenterstoneKY.org.

© 2017 WHAS-TV