WHAS
Close

Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reach new heights

For the first time ever, both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are each above 300 million dollars.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:47 PM. EDT August 11, 2017

For the first time ever, both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are each above 300 million dollars. Cash in on the upcoming Mega Millions drawing by buying a ticket before 10:45 PM on August 11, 2017. Your last chance for a Powerball ticket for its next drawing is 9:45 PM on Saturday August 12th. You keep up on the lottery totals and check for winning numbers at KYLottery.com.

 

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories