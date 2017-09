The vast cultures and cuisines of Louisville are being counted on to come together to break the record for “world’s largest potluck.” The Big Table potluck is at Iroquois Park on Sunday, October 1, 2017 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. It's an event sponsored by "We Are Louisville" and you can register or learn how to host a table at WeAreLouisville.org.

