Even after you buy tickets for Forecastle, you probably have enough cash left over for "Poorcastle" one week before. Attend the 2017 “Poorcastle” music festival on July 7 – 8 at Apocalypse Brew Works located at 1612 Mellwood Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. Find more information at the “Poorcastle” Facebook page here facebook.com/Poorcastle/.

