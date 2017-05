(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

If you're looking for a way to pay tribute to veterans this Memorial Day, volunteer to help place 15,000 flags to spell out "U-S-A" in 150-foot letters. Meet up for "Flags 4 Vets" at 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Waterfront Park in Louisville, Kentucky. You can learn more at TheUSFlag.com or call Fred Moore at 502-931-0374 for details.

