(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Pippa Mann is an Indy car racer who will be racing in her sixth Indy 500 on Sunday, May 28th, 2017. She joins GDL to talk about her career and the upcoming race before taking on Terry in a heated roller-chair race. See Pippa compete in the Indy 500 on Sunday, May 28, 2017 starting at 12:00 PM on WHAS11. Find out more about the driver at PippaMann.com.





© 2017 ABC News