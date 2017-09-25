Pets from hurricane-hit areas need new homes

Hurricanes Irma and Harvey not only displaced thousands of residents in Florida and Texas, but also required the evacuation of hundreds of unadopted pets. The Kentucky Humane Society has taken in these animals and needs your help providing them with a new home. Head to KYHumane.org to see the adoptable animals. If you can't adopt but want to help, you can donate to help pets that aren't ready for adoption at KYHumane.org/Donate.

