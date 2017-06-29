WHAS
Close
Live Video WHAS Breaking News
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Personal shoppers are no longer for the rich and famous, thanks to WalMart

Now you can have your own personal shopper do one of the most loathed chores, grocery shopping. Dixie Davis leads the personal shopper team at WalMart and she joins GDL to let us know what a simple and care-free service it is.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:13 PM. EDT June 29, 2017

Now you can have your own personal shopper do one of the most loathed chores: grocery shopping. Dixie Davis leads the personal shopper team at WalMart and she joins GDL to let us know what a simple and care-free service it is. Go to Walmart.com/Grocery to begin your personal shopping order. Use the code 'WOWFRESH' during checkout to get $10 off your first order of $50 or more.

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories