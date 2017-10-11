Peggy the Pelican teaches kids in a colorful way

Janet Givens came up with the character Peggy the Pelican to teach her three young children about colors. Now Peggy has not one, but two adventure books to help kids learn. See Janet and Peggy the Pelican at the Ridgeway Memorial Library in Shepherdsville, KY on Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM Story time with Peggy Pelican will be at 1:30. Find all of Peggy's adventures at PeggyPelican.com.

