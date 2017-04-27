Peace, understanding, and Louisville are at the center of a new music video

Music with a larger purpose is the root of a new project by local musicians and artists, including the hip-hop group Jenna Dean. Gill Holland of Sonablast Records and Anthony Raspberry from Jenna Dean join GDL to discuss the premise behind the music video. Their song "Prayer" with Louisville vocalist Carly Johnson is a call for unity across the city. You can see the premiere of the music video for "Prayer" on April 26, 2017 at 6:00 PM on WHAS11. You'll be able to get the song on your phone on Spotify after the premiere. Learn more about Jenna Dean at JennaDeanMusic.com.

© 2017 ABC News