Peace, understanding, and Louisville are at the center of a new music video

Hillbilly Outfield is a huge backyard party that's taken on a life of its own in the past 17 years and is used to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Organizers of the event Jim Hafendorfer and Mark Yenowine join GDL with the band Miles Apart to discuss s

April 27, 2017

Music with a larger purpose is the root of a new project by local musicians and artists, including the hip-hop group Jenna Dean. Gill Holland of Sonablast Records and Anthony Raspberry from Jenna Dean join GDL to discuss the premise behind the music video. Their song "Prayer" with Louisville vocalist Carly Johnson is a call for unity across the city. You can see the premiere of the music video for "Prayer" on April 26, 2017 at 6:00 PM on WHAS11. You'll be able to get the song on your phone on Spotify after the premiere. Learn more about Jenna Dean at JennaDeanMusic.com

