"Paw-some" pups turn therapy dogs for Kentucky One Health

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:27 PM. EDT July 12, 2017

They may be the two cutest medical assistants ever. Stanley the yellow Labrador and Charlie the Goldendoodle members of the pet therapy program at Frazier Rehab Institute. Their handler Jill Farmer explains the therapy animals can provide and how her career has gone to the dogs. Learn more about Charlie and Stanley at KentuckyOneHealth.org under "Animal Assisted Therapy."

