Pasta pairs perfectly with smooth 80's jams at Martini Italian Bistro

“Smooth” is Martini Italian Bistro Chef Allen Hubbard’s favorite word. That is why he’ll be serving up smooth and creamy pasta dishes to go with some of the greatest sounds of the 80’s when the band Radiotronic comes to play on the restaurant’s terrace. Try the Chicken Scarpillio or other great dishes for the 80’s night on July 27, 2017. Martini Italian Bistro is located at the Paddock Shops at 4021 Summit Plaza Drive in Louisville, KY. Their website is MartiniLouisville.com. They will also be at the "Apron Inc." fundraiser on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at The Olmsted from 1:00 until 4:00 PM. Tickets are available at ApronInc.org.

