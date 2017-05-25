Past meets future during a local basketball game

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Former UofL and UK players team up to give future players a chance to measure their skills against veterans. Tony Williams and Neal Robertson join GDL to talk about the Super Hoop High School All-Star Seniors Classic. The game starts at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 27, 2017 in the old Male High School at 911 South Brook Street in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets are $5 and it's open to all ages. Look for all the details on WHAS11.com or call 502-650-3660.

