Out-of-this-world experiences lurk in Red River Gorge, KY

Bill and Charisse Stark were not alone in their Red River Gorge home.

WHAS 1:14 PM. EDT October 31, 2017

YouTube content creator and proclaimed "#1 Louisville Fan" Bill Stark and his wife, Charisse, have had multiple out-of-this-world findings from their home in Red River Gorge, KY. The couple share their stories with Terry and Rachel and make them believers. Will they make you one as well? 
For more information and content, go online to BFTVTV.com or search BFTVTV on YouTube.

