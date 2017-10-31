Out-of-this-world experiences lurk in Red River Gorge, KY

You T ube content creator and proclaimed "#1 Louisville Fan" Bill Stark and his wife , Charisse , have had multiple out - of - this - world findings from their home in Red River Gorge, KY . The couple share their stories with Terry and Rachel and make them believers. Will they make you one as well?

