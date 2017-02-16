Louisville Slugger steals the show, again: the baseball bat you see Denzel Washington swinging in “Fences” was made in Louisville by Hillerich & Bradsby, modeled after the bat used by Negro Leagues’ star Josh Gibson. H&B’s Rick Redman talked about working with the filmmakers on this and dozens of other baseball movies, including “Field of Dreams” and “Bull Durham.” You can see a model of the Josh Gibson bat at the Slugger Museum, 800 W. Main St. in Louisville, Kentucky. Details are at SluggerMuseum.com.
