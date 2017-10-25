Orphan Care Alliance Donation Drive

You can drop off items at Jennifer's State Farm Office -- 5301 West Highway 146 in Crestwood, Kentucky from now until November 13th. The next Help, Hope, Heal Conference is this Saturday from 8:30 until three at Highview Baptist Church on Fegenbush Lane.

WHAS 11:45 AM. EDT October 25, 2017

