(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Mark Hebert talks about how UofL is helping families get set for the start of a new semester. Find more information about this and other University of Louisville stories at UofLNews.com. You can also catch UofL Today with Mark Hebert Mondays and Tuesdays at 6:00 PM on 93.9 FM, on Metro TV Monday through Friday, and on KET KY.

© 2017 ABC News