WHAS
Close

Open up a world of health and fitness with Barnes & Noble books

Barnes and Noble on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:24 PM. EST December 27, 2016

Pick up everything from cookbooks and exercise instructions at the Barnes & Nobles in Louisville at the Paddock Shops or in the Shoppes at Plainview at 801 South Hurstbourne Parkway. Find more to read at BN.com


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories