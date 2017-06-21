Close OPC sends the critters bugging you on a permanent vacation Tony Vanetti enlists the help of OPC Services to show people how they can send the pests getting in your home packing. Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:49 PM. EDT June 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Tony Vanetti enlists the help of OPC Services to show people how they can send pests packing. For more information on pest control go to OPCPest.com or call 502-969-9635 © 2017 ABC News CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS LMPD searching for missing man First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook Historical racing machines coming to Louisville Former Card Rozier discusses NCAA penalties Verify: Aldi Coupon Councilman Johnson threatens legal action against Councilwoman Green Mother lashes out at UofL after her daughter was robbed near campus Cases of dog flu diagnosed in Louisville Tick Bites Create Meat Allergy GRAPHIC: Shootout in Myrtle Beach Streamed on Facebook Live More Stories Kentuckiana musician making rhythmic recovery after… Jun 21, 2017, 12:01 p.m. Tropical Storm Cindy to impact Kentuckiana weather… Jun 20, 2017, 11:16 a.m. LMPD seeks help in finding missing Louisville man Jun 20, 2017, 5:42 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs