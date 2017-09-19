One Southern Indiana hosts a job fair to help meet your career aspirations

Most people change their career aspirations at least once, and even those beyond college may still be looking for the right fit. FOCUS job fair helps individuals find their desired path. The career fair is Wednesday, September 20, 2017 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and a traditional job fair is on Thursday, September 21 from 11:00 AM until 5:00 PM. It is being held at America Place in Jeffersonville, IN at 350 Salem Road. You can learn more at 1SI.org/Focus or call One Southern Indiana at 812-945-0266.

© 2017 WHAS-TV