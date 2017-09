Forget Disneyland and Hogwarts, Louisville is the place where some of the most famous magicians learned their craft. The Louisville Magic Club show “It’s Magic” begins at 7:00pm on Friday, September 8, 2017 at the Ursline Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. You can find tickets at LMC.TicketLeap.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV