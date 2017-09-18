NuLu gets lots of lox with a new spot for brunch and lunch

Lox is a dish of brined salmon, traditionally served on a bagel with cream cheese and garnishes. The deliciously savory meal is getting the spotlight in NuLu with the new restaurant LOX opening. Try the dish at 900 East Market Street in Louisville, KY in the same building where you'll find RYE. They're open there from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM on Thursdays through Mondays. See the menu and find more details at LoxLouisville.com.

