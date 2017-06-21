You may recognize Nick “Sunshine” Tokman as a member of one of the crews fishing for Alaskan King Crab on the Discovery documentary series "Deadliest Catch". Now he goes around the country encouraging others to overcome obstacles that keep them from achieving their own success. Nick Tokman was one of the keynote speakers for the Skills USA National Leadership and Skills Conference. That event runs through Friday, June 23, 2017 at the Fairgrounds in Louisville, Kentucky. You can learn more about their programs for skilled trade careers at SkillsUSA.org. See more about Nick Tokman on NickTokman.com.

