New York Times writer toasts Kentucky bourbon and cocktail culture

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Author Robert Simonson is a New York Times writer who has written about cocktails for more than a decade. His latest book, "A Proper Drink," discusses the rise of the cocktail culture. You can meet Robert Simonson at The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky for a sip-and-study cocktail party on February 13, 2017 from 6:00 till 7:30 PM. Tickets are $35 dollars, and you can get the book for $20. To register, call 502-583-1234.

