New Chef Space concept helps season local chefs

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Chef Space is Louisville's first "kitchen incubator" that offers local chefs and aspiring business owners a chance to try running a restaurant without the risk. The team behind Daddy Rich’s wings gave Terry and Rachel a taste of what they have cooking over the coming months. You can find Daddy Rich's at 1812 Muhammad Ali Boulevard in Louisville, Kentucky where they're open Tuesdays through Saturdays. Place an order at DaddyRichsToGo.com, or call 502-936-4432. Find out more at ChefSpace.org.

