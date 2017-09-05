New Albany High School celebrates stars who rose from the theatre program

The New Albany High School Theatre Arts program has gained accolades and helped direct the paths of notable performers throughout the years. Now, the program is celebrating its successes with the public with a special dinner. The New Albany Theatre Arts Gala is Friday, September 22, 2017 beginning at 6:00 PM at the Calumet Club on Spring Street in New Albany, IN. Get more information and order tickets before the September 8th deadline by calling 812-542-2290.

