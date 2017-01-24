Neat or on the rocks, Angel's Envy goes best with a great meal

WHAS
Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:39 PM. EST January 24, 2017

Marty Hayse and Emily Sweeney from Down One Bourbon Bar, along with Deja Lawson from Angel's Envy, talk about their chefs and bartenders teaming up for a special dinner. The Distiller Dinner with Angel's Envy is Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Down One Bourbon Bar located at 321 West Main Street in Louisville, Kentucky. Cocktail service begin at 6:15 and dinner is at 7:00 PM. Reserve your seat now by calling 502-566-3259, or by emailing JHayse@DownOneBourbonBar.com.

