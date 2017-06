(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

GDL is joined by a familiar face from Special Olympics Kentucky, Kelly McCormick, and Special Olympics Coach Willa Walls to discuss this year’s summer games. The Special Olympics Kentucky State Summer Games start June 2, 2017 in Richmond, Kentucky with opening ceremonies at 6:45 PM. You can follow all of the action at SOKY.org, and on social media.

