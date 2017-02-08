National honors for Louisville teens who give back

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Two local teens have been named Kentucky’s top youth volunteers by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards. Barret Traditional Middle School 8th-grader Andrew Dunn and Sacred Heart Academy senior Anna-Maria Beck will be honored at a ceremony in Washington DC this spring. Andrew’s organization "RAK Louisville" encourages “Random Acts of Kindness,” while Anna-Maria raises funds for young cancer patients. Congratulations Andrew and Anna-Maria!

