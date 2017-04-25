National attention --- including a commercial with Oprah! --- for local weight-loss success story

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Rachel Wallace lost 50 pounds, the last 18 on Weight Watchers. She was so successful that she was featured in a nationally televised TV commercial with Oprah and five other success stories. Rachel joins GDL to share some of her favorite meals that helped. You can follow Rachel Wallace on Instagram under "Rachels Healthy Plate," and you can see her commercial at WeightWatchers.com.

© 2017 ABC News