National attention --- including a commercial with Oprah! --- for local weight-loss success story

Rachel Wallace decided to take her weight lose into her own hands by using Weight Watchers as well as her own recipes. She was so successful that she was featured in a nationally televised TV commercial with Oprah and five other success stories. Rachel jo

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:56 PM. EDT April 25, 2017

Rachel Wallace lost 50 pounds, the last 18 on Weight Watchers. She was so successful that she was featured in a nationally televised TV commercial with Oprah and five other success stories. Rachel joins GDL to share some of her favorite meals that helped. You can follow Rachel Wallace on Instagram under "Rachels Healthy Plate," and you can see her commercial at WeightWatchers.com.

