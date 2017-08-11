WHAS
Nappy Roots gets involved in getting kids back-to-school swag

Five local barbershops are giving away haircuts and more to students with the help of Buffalo Stille from Nappy Roots.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:48 PM. EDT August 11, 2017

Five local barbershops are giving away haircuts and more to students with the help of Buffalo Stille from Nappy Roots. The Nappy Roots Cuts for Kids will be held at the locations below on Monday, August 14, 2017.

Jo’s Barber Shop – 10am – 12pm – 10405 Watterson Trail 40299

London’s Barber Shop – 12pm – 2pm – 6501 Shepherdsville Road 40228

Fresh-N-Clean Hairstyles – 2pm - 4pm – 5103 Preston Highway 40213

Little’s Barber Shop – 4pm – 6pm 2137 Portland Avenue 40212

Gantt’s Barber Shop – 6pm – 8pm – 4632 Dixie Highway 40216
 

