WHAS
Close

My Journey: Jacob Higdon

Jacob Higdon on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:31 PM. EST December 27, 2016

Jacob Higdon talks about how he lost 100 pounds in a year at LAC. 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories