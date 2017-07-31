Musician 1200 inspires at-risk youth in local communities through music and melodies

Jecorey "1200" Arthur works to grow and inspire the young minds in Louisville communities with a concert and musical education tour. He joins GDL to explain his "Musical Unity" tour and its mission. You can connect with "1200" Jecorey Arthur at Old Louisville LIVE on August 19, 2017 at the C. Douglas Ramey Amphitheater in Central Park in Louisville, KY. The event runs from 5:00 until 10:00 PM with 1200 performing at 8:30 pm. Find more about Jecorey Arthur at 1200LLC.com. Information on the Old Louisville LIVE concerts can be found at OldLouisville.org.





