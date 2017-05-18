WHAS
Music is a family tradition for JoAnn Jene of "Joann and the Dakota"

JoAnn Jene and her band joins GDL to play songs ahead of the release of her first EP "Holy Coyote".

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:19 PM. EDT May 18, 2017

The release party for Joann and the Dakota’s first EP “Holy Coyote” is Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Zanzabar, 2100 South Preston Street in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets are $5; more details can be found at ZanzabarLouisville.com.


