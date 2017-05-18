Close Music is a family tradition for JoAnn Jene of "Joann and the Dakota" JoAnn Jene and her band joins GDL to play songs ahead of the release of her first EP "Holy Coyote". Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:19 PM. EDT May 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The release party for Joann and the Dakota’s first EP “Holy Coyote” is Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Zanzabar, 2100 South Preston Street in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets are $5; more details can be found at ZanzabarLouisville.com. © 2017 ABC News CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Large black bear caught on camera in Taylorsville T.G. talks great weather Inside LMPD Special Ops Untreated sleep apnea could cut 10 to 20 years off your life, experts say 1 dead, another charged in PRP shooting Rubbertown fights back against pollution Interim superintendent for JCPS named Affordable Adventures: Lexington Area Exclusive: Black bear spotted in Taylorsville St. Matthews carjacker drove through little league game More Stories Coroners office looking to increase staffing May 18, 2017, 12:05 p.m. 1 dead, 19 injured after car crashes into Times Square crowd May 18, 2017, 12:15 p.m. Auditor: Louisville Arena Authority, UofL Athletics… May 18, 2017, 10:38 a.m.
