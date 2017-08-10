Multi-lingual musician Irenka is out to change the world one song at a time

Musician Irenka sings in five language, writes songs in two of them, and made the leap to start an American music career by moving from Europe to Nashville, Tennessee. She joins GDL to perform a few songs you can download for free by texting your email address, name, and zip code to 615-307-0357. See Irenka Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 10:00 PM at the Mag Bar on 2nd Street in Louisville, KY. She’ll also be performing a French-language show at the City Winery in Nashville, TN on August 27th. Find more at BlackSwanWorld.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV