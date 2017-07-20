WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 58 weather alerts
Close

Ms. Wheelchair KY sets her sights next on the national title

Beth Bryant was born with Spina Bifida, a condition that affects her spinal cord. She defied the odds to live with the serious defect and more by becoming Ms. Wheelchair Kentucky. She joined Terry and Rachel to talk about her time as Ms. Kentucky and the

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 2:05 PM. EDT July 20, 2017

Beth Bryant was born with spina bifida, a condition that affects her spinal cord, but defied the odds to live. Since then, she has thrived, becoming Ms. Wheelchair Kentucky. Beth joined Terry and Rachel to talk about the road to the national pageant. The Ms. Wheelchair America 2018 competition is August 14-20, 2017 in Erie, Pennsylvania. You can find more about the pageant at MsWheelchairAmerica.org. Contact Beth by emailing her at AdaptiveQueenBee@gmail.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories