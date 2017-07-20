Ms. Wheelchair KY sets her sights next on the national title

Beth Bryant was born with spina bifida, a condition that affects her spinal cord, but defied the odds to live. Since then, she has thrived, becoming Ms. Wheelchair Kentucky. Beth joined Terry and Rachel to talk about the road to the national pageant. The Ms. Wheelchair America 2018 competition is August 14-20, 2017 in Erie, Pennsylvania. You can find more about the pageant at MsWheelchairAmerica.org. Contact Beth by emailing her at AdaptiveQueenBee@gmail.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV