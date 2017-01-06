WHAS
Close
Closings Alert 62 closing alerts
Close

Mr. Science removes the pressure of learning science with fun experiments

Mr Science on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:26 PM. EST January 06, 2017

See more from Mr. Science, find out how to set up your own fun experiments, or book him for your school or party at HookedOnScience.org. You can also find him on Facebook and Youtube.

 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories