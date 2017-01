(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

After cooking in several local restaurants, Griffin Paulin has opened his own, hiring chef de cuisine Michael MacInnes as collaborator. Mirin serves Asian street food like the double soup ramen they prepared on GDL. Mirin is located at 2013 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. Their phone number is 502-742-8911.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved