WHAS
Close

Meet the Sister who started it all at The de Paul School

Anne Rita found her calling back in 1945 when she joined the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth. She went on to benefit thousands of Louisville children through a program that turned into The de Paul School.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 2:05 PM. EDT August 08, 2017

Anne Rita found her calling back in 1945 when she joined the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth. She went on to benefit thousands of Louisville children through a program that turned into The de Paul School. GDL joins The de Paul School in celebrating their 47th anniversary by shining a spotlight on Sister Anne Rita. The de Paul School is located at 1925 Duker Avenue. Find more information on the school at dePaulSchool.org

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories