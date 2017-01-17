WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Martin Luther King Day is "a day ON" for some UofL students

UofL Today on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:42 PM. EST January 17, 2017

Mark Hebert tells us about how students are taking part in UofL's Martin Luther King Day of Service by volunteering around the city. Find more about this and other University of Louisville stories at UofLNews.com. You can also see UofL Today with Mark Hebert Mondays and Tuesdays on 93.9 FM, on Metro TV Monday through Friday, and Thursdays at 5 on KET.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories