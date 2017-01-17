(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Mark Hebert tells us about how students are taking part in UofL's Martin Luther King Day of Service by volunteering around the city. Find more about this and other University of Louisville stories at UofLNews.com. You can also see UofL Today with Mark Hebert Mondays and Tuesdays on 93.9 FM, on Metro TV Monday through Friday, and Thursdays at 5 on KET.

