Mark Sullivan switches from collaborating with James Patterson for a new historical novel

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Mark Sullivan is the co-author of a series of books with James Patterson, and his latest work was an Amazon and Kindle top seller. He switches gears for his newest book, “Beneath A Scarlet Sky,” a historical novel that tells the true story of a young Italian man's journey through WWII. You can meet Mark Sullivan on May 11, 2017 at 12:00 PM at the Barr Memorial Library in Fort Knox, Kentucky, where he'll be reading from his book "Beneath a Scarlet Sky." Learn more about Mark on his website MarkSullivanBooks.com.

