Mario Urrutia has a new HQ in his mission to help Louisville's youth

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Former Cardinal and NFL wide receiver Mario Urrutia knows a thing or two about hard work, and in January 2017, he’s opening an academy to extend his mission to share his knowledge with local students. Mario also gave his two cents on the 2017 NFL Playoffs. Find Mario's Super Student Athletes at 222 Eiler Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky, or at SuperStudentAthletes.org. If you're interested in getting involved, send an email to SuperMario@SuperStudentAthletes.com.

