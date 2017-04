(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Stores like The Prickly Pear, Chick A D's, The Wright Stuff, Benton's, The Vintage Nest, and more are part of the Middletown Shop and Stroll where sales support the March of Dimes organization. Look for the polka-dot flag outside of stores in Middletown on April 27, 2017 from 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM.

© 2017 ABC News