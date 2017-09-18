Man's best friend is helping heroes adjust to life at home

Dogs are surpassing the “friend” role and becoming therapists for service men and women in need through the Dogs Helping Heroes program. If you or someone you know is an injured military veteran or first responder who may need assistance, visit DogsHelpingHeroes.org for more information on how to become involved. You can support Dogs Helping Heroes through the Be At Ease event on November 9, 2017 from 6:00 to 9:30PM at the Tim Faulkner Art Gallery in Louisville, KY.

