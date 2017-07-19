WHAS
Make virtual reality a reality at your house

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 7:52 AM. EDT July 19, 2017

Just a few years ago, "virtual reality" seemed more like fantasy for most people. With prices coming down now, just about anyone could have an interactive experience in their home. Jason Latta has suggestions for how to bring the amazing interactive experience into your home. Find more information on Jason’s website AmazingRobotandSons.com. You can email him at Jason@AmazingRobotAndSons.com.

 

