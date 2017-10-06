Make an island castaway your newest family member

The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter has taken in nearly 50 cats that were displaced in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Now, to make room for them and other homegrown Hoosier cats, they’re offering waived adoption fees through October 31, 2017. If you’re interested in adopting or sending supplies to the shelter to help out, visit NAFCAnimalShelter.org or 215 W. Market St. in New Albany, IN.

© 2017 WHAS-TV