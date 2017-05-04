Close Make a fashion statement with wooden bowties at Derby 143 Andy Treinen is transformed into a Derby stud with the help of Style Icon Andre Wilson. Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:49 AM. EDT May 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Andy Treinen is transformed into a Derby stud with the help of Style Icon Andre Wilson. You can find Andre’s styles at FineSpunClothing.com or by calling (502) 432-8254. He’s also on Facebook @StyleIconEvents. © 2017 ABC News CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Verify: Photo gone viral! The truth behind it Ben's Wednesday evening forecast 5/3/17 3 juveniles facing charges after Galt House carjacking Man speaks after being detained at Mall St. Matthews New scams underscore the need to protect your PayPal account GCCS ditches valedictorians Fmr. Bullitt Co. Sheriff could face life sentence if convicted Van Winkle family releasing ultra rare bourbon Neighbors stunned at death of Club Cedar owner, aunt How to do the Mint Julep Shuffle More Stories Let's plan out the "Thurby", Oaks and Derby weather! May. 3, 2017, 4:41 p.m. Kentucky Derby: The Flirty Florals May. 4, 2017, 9:36 a.m. Street closures for Pegasus Parade May. 1, 2017, 11:31 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs